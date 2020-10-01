Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,039. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.05. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,247.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,499 shares of company stock worth $1,332,999 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.