Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Trading 5.4% Higher

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.09 and last traded at $95.61. 886,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 894,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,247.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,499 shares of company stock worth $1,332,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,056,000 after buying an additional 101,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,110 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,144,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,339,000 after purchasing an additional 260,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,219 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

