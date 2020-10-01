Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Price Up 5%

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares rose 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 3,046,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,572,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

AYTU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $150.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aytu Bioscience by 52.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aytu Bioscience by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aytu Bioscience by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aytu Bioscience by 437.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Aytu Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

