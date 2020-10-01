Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Shares Down 6.2%

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 1,630,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,990,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

BTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital raised Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.72.

The company has a market cap of $185.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 199.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $110.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Baytex Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Baytex Energy by 77.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 906,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 395,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Baytex Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,672,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 193,345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Baytex Energy by 153.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Baytex Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,060,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 322,294 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

