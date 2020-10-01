BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Up 5.2%

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.65. 254,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 916,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. HSBC raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $541.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

