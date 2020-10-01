BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Trading Up 5.4%

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 117,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 368,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. BeyondAirInc . had a negative return on equity of 152.25% and a negative net margin of 203.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ron Bentsur sold 4,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $26,752.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Amir Avniel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,162 shares of company stock worth $993,128 over the last 90 days. 18.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BeyondAirInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

