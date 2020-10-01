Bitcoin Cash Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.18 billion and approximately $1.30 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $225.64 or 0.02125823 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HBUS, Bittrex and Allcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,614.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00618753 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00013031 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000557 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,533,081 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: B2BX, Buda, CoinEx, Indodax, Cryptopia, COSS, Vebitcoin, Coinnest, CoinFalcon, Liquid, Cryptohub, Independent Reserve, Bit-Z, Mercatox, bitFlyer, Iquant, Coinbase Pro, TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinEgg, Coindeal, Bit2C, GOPAX, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Bitinka, SouthXchange, Zebpay, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Bleutrade, Instant Bitex, cfinex, Coinone, QBTC, Cryptomate, ABCC, Liqui, OTCBTC, Kuna, xBTCe, ZB.COM, WazirX, Negocie Coins, BigONE, Coinsuper, Exmo, Ovis, Coinhub, BitBay, Altcoin Trader, IDCM, CoinBene, Graviex, CoinTiger, MBAex, CoinExchange, Binance, Bitbank, YoBit, Bibox, Korbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HBUS, Bitso, Coinrail, Exrates, Gate.io, Upbit, OKEx, Zaif, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, Kraken, FCoin, RightBTC, BTCC, Stocks.Exchange, BTC Trade UA, EXX, Poloniex, Coinroom, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, BitForex, QuadrigaCX, Braziliex, Bitbns, Bithumb, BtcTrade.im, ACX, DragonEX, Bisq, Koinim, Crex24, Koineks, Tidex, BTC Markets, CryptoBridge, C2CX, Coinbe, Koinex, CPDAX, DSX, Bitstamp, BX Thailand, Coinfloor, ChaoEX, Coinsquare, Fatbtc, Gatecoin, Allcoin, Bitfinex, BitMarket, OKCoin International, Mercado Bitcoin, Cobinhood, UEX, Livecoin, WEX and CEX.IO. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

