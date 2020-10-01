BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BBF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,372. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $323,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $677,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust by 58.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust by 92.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

