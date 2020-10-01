Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Down 14.7% in September

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,500 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 362,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter.

BBN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 75,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,949. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

