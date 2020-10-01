BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Up 36.2% in September

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,300 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the August 31st total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BXC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.55. 110,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $203.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.29.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $698.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXC. Zacks Investment Research raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

