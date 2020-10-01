Brokerages Anticipate Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. Plantronics reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.03 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

In related news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,870,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 53,429 shares during the period.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 523,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,155. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.93. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

