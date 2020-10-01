Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 8,633.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 63,366 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.84. 2,372,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $849.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.43. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

