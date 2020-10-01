Brokerages Expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $421.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post $421.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $413.80 million and the highest is $428.66 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $378.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.72 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CACC. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 9,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.58, for a total transaction of $4,238,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,778,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,217,851.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $1,026,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,329 shares of company stock worth $13,529,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 270.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CACC traded up $8.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $347.13. The company had a trading volume of 188,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,408. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 21.20 and a current ratio of 21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

