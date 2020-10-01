Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 3,238,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,792,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.25 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Property Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at about $2,588,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,407,000 after buying an additional 49,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 46,094 shares during the last quarter. 49.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.