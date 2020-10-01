Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 3,238,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,792,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.25 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Property Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at about $2,588,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,407,000 after buying an additional 49,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 46,094 shares during the last quarter. 49.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit