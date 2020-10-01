Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) Short Interest Update

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 56,207 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $183,796.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,949.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 919,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 135,632 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 897,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 73,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 44,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBW traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.76. 153,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,438. The company has a market cap of $43.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.12. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.