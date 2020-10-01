Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Callinex Mines Inc (CVE:CNX)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.65. 4,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 32,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.68.

The firm has a market cap of $10.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX)

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, and graphite ores. The company's flagship is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

