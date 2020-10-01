Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Shares Down 2.9%

Cannabix Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 81,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 211,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

About Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)

Cannabix Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement. It develops marijuana test devices to detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath sample. The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

