Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CPRI has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,280. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.17 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $88,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1,488.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after buying an additional 1,581,103 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 766.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,213,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after buying an additional 1,072,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 421.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after buying an additional 911,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1,176.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 735,911 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.