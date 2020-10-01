Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
CPRI has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.
Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,280. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $39.90.
In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $88,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1,488.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after buying an additional 1,581,103 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 766.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,213,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after buying an additional 1,072,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 421.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after buying an additional 911,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1,176.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 735,911 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Capri
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.