Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.04 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.0978 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular exchanges including Altcoin Trader, Coinbe, OKEx and Cryptohub. Cardano has a total market cap of $3.04 billion and approximately $499.30 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00037926 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00040143 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022338 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00014531 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00020988 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Cryptomate, ZB.COM, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Exmo, Cryptohub, Coinbe, Coinnest, OTCBTC, OKEx, Bittrex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Indodax, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Huobi, Bitbns, Binance, ABCC, DragonEX and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.