CareView Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Short Interest Up 30.5% in September

CareView Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CRVW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,300 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CRVW remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,960. CareView Communications has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

About CareView Communications

CareView Communications, Inc provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers SecureView module to monitor and record bedside activity in the patient's room; NurseView module to view monitored rooms from the nurse's station; PhysicianView module to view patients from any personal computer; Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails fall prevention modules; Fall Management Program to separately file, identify, and research the activity of patients; and timed rounding modules to help nursing staff monitor patients.

