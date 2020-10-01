Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of CVNA traded up $15.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.10. 2,304,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,053. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 2.53. Carvana has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $242.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 626,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,483,490. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carvana by 159.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,539 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Carvana by 408.5% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,265 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $188,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Carvana by 37.8% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

