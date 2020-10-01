Caspian (CSP) Hits Market Cap of $2.25 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $2,831.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. During the last week, Caspian has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042741 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.54 or 0.05284071 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009253 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00058121 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033305 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

