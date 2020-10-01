CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Short Interest Update

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTTRY shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get CECONOMY AG/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS MTTRY remained flat at $$0.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.18.

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter.

About CECONOMY AG/ADR

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for CECONOMY AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECONOMY AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.