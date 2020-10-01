Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:CDR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 437,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,660. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $458,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.