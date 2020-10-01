CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Up 5.2%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.41. 404,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 809,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CEL-SCI by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 253,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 1,395.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 494,789 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 22.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 86,075 shares during the period.

About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.