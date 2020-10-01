Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.05. 596,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,036,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.73). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

