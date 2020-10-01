Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.05. 596,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,036,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.23.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.73). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter.
Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)
Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.
