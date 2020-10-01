Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in September

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHPRF remained flat at $$1.99 during midday trading on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHPRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Champion Iron from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

