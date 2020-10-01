ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Up 5.3%

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.24. 322,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 435,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

A number of research firms have commented on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $432.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.00.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 10,541 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $158,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 87,675 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $1,160,817.00. Insiders have sold 303,216 shares of company stock worth $4,734,732 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 29.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 9.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

