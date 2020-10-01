CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Up 36.4% in September

CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGHLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

OTCMKTS:CGHLY traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.10. 2,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.05. CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $114.22.

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates in Sales of Piped Gas, Gas Connection, Engineering Design and Construction, Sales of LPG, Value-Added Services, and Zhongyu Gas segments.

