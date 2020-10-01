Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,771 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 681.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,091. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

