Cib Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBHD) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Cib Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBHD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIBHD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.40. Cib Marine Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Cib Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related services through its subsidiary. The company offers loan products, such as commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and residential construction loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, consumer loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit; acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial paper and repurchase agreements; and other banking services.

