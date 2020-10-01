CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) & SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Head to Head Contrast

CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) and SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CITIC and SUMITOMO CORP/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CITIC 0 0 0 0 N/A SUMITOMO CORP/S 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SUMITOMO CORP/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CITIC has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMITOMO CORP/S has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CITIC and SUMITOMO CORP/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CITIC N/A N/A N/A SUMITOMO CORP/S 0.99% 1.77% 0.60%

Dividends

CITIC pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. SUMITOMO CORP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. SUMITOMO CORP/S pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CITIC and SUMITOMO CORP/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CITIC $72.90 billion 0.30 $6.88 billion N/A N/A SUMITOMO CORP/S $49.07 billion 0.31 $1.59 billion $1.27 9.49

CITIC has higher revenue and earnings than SUMITOMO CORP/S.

Summary

SUMITOMO CORP/S beats CITIC on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil; coal mining; import and export of commodities; aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; manganese mining and processing; development of iron ore mine; production of copper and ferroniobium; and operation of coal-fired power stations. In addition, the company manufactures special steel, bars, plates, steel tubes, forged steel, wires, and casting billets. Further, it provides engineering contracting services for infrastructure, housing, municipal, and industrial facilities, as well as agriculture, energy, and resources sectors; and engineering services in the areas of urban development and ecological preservation projects. Additionally, the company engages in the urban renewal and development projects, including residential properties; ownership and operation of a portfolio of commercial and industrial properties; provision of telecommunication services; investment and management of ports and port terminals; distribution of motor vehicles and related services, food and FMCG products, and healthcare and electrical products; and provision of logistics, commercial aviation, and publication services. The company was formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited and changed its name to CITIC Limited in August 2014. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. CITIC Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Group Corporation.

About SUMITOMO CORP/S

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment is involved in the trading, leasing, financing, designing, and arranging the construction of ships, aircraft, transportation systems, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts. The company's Environment & Infrastructure segment engages in the social infrastructure business, such as electricity, water supply, and railroad projects; renewable energy business comprising solar photovoltaic, geothermal, and wind power generation; environmental business consisting of storage battery activities; industrial infrastructure business, such as industrial facilities and equipment; and logistics, insurance, and industrial-park-related businesses. Its Media, ICT, Lifestyle Related Goods & Services segment engages in the areas of media, ICT, lifestyle/retail, food/food product, materials and supplies, and real estate businesses. The company's Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics segment engages in mineral resources, energy, basic chemicals, electronics, and life sciences businesses. This segment also trades in petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gas, storage batteries, carbon products, plastics, organic and inorganic chemicals, silicon wafers, LEDs, pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, household insecticide, fertilizers, and veterinary drugs; and provision of electronics manufacturing services. The company has a strategic partnership with ITM Power plc for the development of multi-megawatt projects in Japan. Sumitomo Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

