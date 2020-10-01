Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.21. Approximately 100,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 43,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Clearfield from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearfield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

The firm has a market cap of $289.45 million, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. Clearfield had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearfield Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 100,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Clearfield by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

