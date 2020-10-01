Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.21. Approximately 100,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 43,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.
CLFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Clearfield from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearfield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.
The firm has a market cap of $289.45 million, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 100,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Clearfield by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
