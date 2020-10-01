CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Update

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.68. 1,591,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,194. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 406,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 186,653 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 541,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after acquiring an additional 393,925 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 385,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 84,154 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

