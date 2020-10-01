Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (FOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has increased its dividend by 0.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FOF opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $13.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

