Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of UTF opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

