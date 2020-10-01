Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Down 26.1% in September

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE RQI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 203.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 199.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

