Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Down 26.1% in September

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE RQI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $16.05.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.