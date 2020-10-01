Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on October 30th

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has decreased its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.