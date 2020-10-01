Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Up 5.1%

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.13 and last traded at $49.13. 129,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 165,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHCT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Secur. began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
About Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.
