Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Up 5.1%

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.13 and last traded at $49.13. 129,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 165,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHCT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Secur. began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 19.46%. Analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

