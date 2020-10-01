Comparing BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) and Hanger (NASDAQ:HNGR)

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) and Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BioTelemetry and Hanger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTelemetry 4.42% 17.68% 9.36% Hanger 3.79% 80,707.43% 3.42%

This table compares BioTelemetry and Hanger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTelemetry $439.11 million 3.50 $29.84 million $1.95 23.06 Hanger $1.10 billion 0.56 $27.52 million $0.90 17.82

BioTelemetry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hanger. Hanger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioTelemetry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BioTelemetry has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanger has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioTelemetry and Hanger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTelemetry 0 1 5 0 2.83 Hanger 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioTelemetry presently has a consensus target price of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.56%. Given BioTelemetry’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BioTelemetry is more favorable than Hanger.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of BioTelemetry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Hanger shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of BioTelemetry shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Hanger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioTelemetry beats Hanger on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc., a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments. The Healthcare segment focuses on the remote cardiac monitoring to identify arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. This segment offers mobile cardiac telemetry services; and event monitoring services, which enable physicians to prescribe wireless event, digital loop event, memory loop event, and non-loop event monitors. It also provides Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors, and INR monitoring services. It serves cardiologists, electrophysiologists, neurologists, and primary care physicians. The Research segment offers laboratory services, such as cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug and medical device trials. Its centralized services comprise electrocardiogram, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, expert reporting, and statistical analysis. It also provides support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, development, and sale of non-invasive cardiac monitors and other population health management devices for healthcare companies, as well as contract manufacturing services under the BioTel Care and BioTel Alliance names. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc. provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and provides payor network contracting services to other O&P providers. The Products & Services segment procures and distributes O&P parts, componentry, and devices to independent O&P providers; and develops specialized rehabilitation technologies and provides evidence-based clinical programs for post-acute rehabilitation to patients at approximately 4,000 skilled nursing and post-acute providers. This segment also manufactures and sells therapeutic footwear for diabetic patients in the podiatric market. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 701 patient care clinics, and 111 satellite locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Hanger Orthopedic Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hanger, Inc. in June 2012. Hanger, Inc. was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

