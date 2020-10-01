Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.13 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 671,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,286,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compugen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 2.73.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth about $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

