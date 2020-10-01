ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). ConforMIS also posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 44.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 57.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 25.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 5,781.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 135,231 shares during the period. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFMS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.80. 624,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. ConforMIS has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $61.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.86.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

