Constellation Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. Constellation has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and approximately $211,003.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Constellation has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043837 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $574.12 or 0.05411907 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009447 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034058 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.