Contrasting Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) & Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Primeenergy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 14.06% 2.82% 2.38% Primeenergy Resources -6.93% -5.47% -2.42%

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Primeenergy Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $68.46 million 3.08 $14.35 million $0.31 7.90 Primeenergy Resources $104.82 million 1.31 $3.48 million N/A N/A

Falcon Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Primeenergy Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Falcon Minerals and Primeenergy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 5 2 0 2.29 Primeenergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $4.97, suggesting a potential upside of 102.72%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Primeenergy Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Primeenergy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.6% of Primeenergy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primeenergy Resources has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Primeenergy Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,500 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

