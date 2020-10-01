Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Up 5.6%

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.85. 11,057,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 12,659,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,864.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Coty by 53.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

