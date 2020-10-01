COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Down 29.2% in September

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on COVTY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Wednesday. Commerzbank raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of COVTY traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. COVESTRO AG/S has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.56.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. COVESTRO AG/S had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that COVESTRO AG/S will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

