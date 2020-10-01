Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.96. 109,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 230,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The company has a market cap of $152.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $414.43 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 269,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 367.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,017,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

