CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s share price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.21 and last traded at $43.93. 836,792 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 641,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CryoPort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get CryoPort alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.64 and a beta of 1.31.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CryoPort Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 975,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 811,205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,908,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,392,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 319,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.