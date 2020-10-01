CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,336,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the August 31st total of 865,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of CV Sciences stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 68,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,166. CV Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 66.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. Analysts predict that CV Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVSI shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.95 price objective on shares of CV Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen started coverage on CV Sciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.98.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

