Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 178,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 319,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Craig Hallum raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a market cap of $365.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.15 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Daseke Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31,182 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

